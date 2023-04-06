American Midwest Ballet’s “Wizard Of Oz” Is Back - Erin Alarcón Choreographs & Dances Her Way Through This Adventure

American Midwest Ballet’s Season 13 brings it all together, brightening your life with the beauty, energy, elegance, and sheer excitement of professional ballet. On April 7th a smash-hit production is back by popular demand! Choreographer Erin Alarcón takes folks dancing down the Yellow Brick Road in this imaginative full-length story ballet, The Wizard of Oz.

Erin Alarcón is the ballet master at American Midwest Ballet and choreographer of The Wizard of Oz. A lifelong fan of both the classic film and the groundbreaking fantasy novel, Alarcón uses the magic of dance to create an unforgettable experience through her interpretation of the beloved Oz story and its iconic characters: Dorothy, the storm-tossed but unflappable heroine; her companions the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion; the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch; and, of course, the Wizard himself.

During Erin’s chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” she discussed her long affiliation with American Midwest Ballet, the city of Omaha, and how rewarding it is to now give back to young dancers in the area.

More information about the show times and venues can be found at https://amballet.org/tickets/.