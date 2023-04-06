FEI World Cup Finals Are Here In Omaha, Julie Boilsen Explains Why That Is Good For The City & The Sport

You won’t want to miss this chance to marvel at the majesty and determination of Olympic-level competitors vying for global glory in Jumping, Dressage, and Vaulting. This annual culmination of this premier individual series showcases the best equestrian athletes IN THE WORLD. The FEI World Cup™ Finals is happening right now at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

And Omaha’s making history in 2023. For the first time, the FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final will be held in front of a North American audience. Packed with emotion, creativity and athleticism, Vaulting is the FEI’s fastest-growing discipline. Intertwining the acrobatics of gymnastics with showmanship comparable to Cirque du Soleil, vaulters are known to express themselves through choreography, costuming and music.

Julie Boilsen, CEO of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation took some time to explain to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” how these sports work and how historic an occasion this competition is.

More information and tickets are available at https://omaha2023.fei.org/overview.