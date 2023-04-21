© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Celebrate "Earth Day" Tomorrow At Free Elmwood Park Event, Derek Dillion Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
Earth Day Omaha-1.JPG
-
/

Earth Day Omaha is the City's single largest environmental celebration. Rain or shine, this event is free to the public and features more than 100 exhibitors. This year’s event will be held at Elmwood Park on April 22nd, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There are activities for the whole family to enjoy including: the Environmental Expo, Children's Tent, Main Stage, Health & Wellness Circle, EV Showcase, Demonstration Tent, Food Court, Live Music and more!

More information can be found at Earth Day Omaha.

Earth Day Omaha-2.JPG
-
/

