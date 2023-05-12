Omaha Area Youth Orchestra Playing Side-By-Side With Omaha Symphony This Sunday, Aviva Segall Explains On KIOS-FM

Aviva Segall, Music Director of the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras, loves her job…It is her dream job. Recently, she chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her job and the joy she experiences working with the kids as they discover just how deep their musical gifts run.

This Sunday, May 14th, (7:00 p.m.) at the Holland Performing Arts Center, these young people get to perform with their professional counterparts. And it should be a magical event! Ticket information is available at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/omaha-symphony-side-by-side.

More information about the youth orchestras, auditions, and more can be found at https://www.oayo.org/.