© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
FUND Drive (1920 × 800 px) (1920 × 350 px) (1920 × 450 px) (2880 × 210 px).png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Area Youth Orchestra Playing Side-By-Side With Omaha Symphony This Sunday, Aviva Segall Explains On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT
OAYO-1.JPG
-
/

Aviva Segall, Music Director of the Omaha Area Youth Orchestras, loves her job…It is her dream job. Recently, she chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about her job and the joy she experiences working with the kids as they discover just how deep their musical gifts run.

This Sunday, May 14th, (7:00 p.m.) at the Holland Performing Arts Center, these young people get to perform with their professional counterparts. And it should be a magical event! Ticket information is available at https://ticketomaha.com/Productions/omaha-symphony-side-by-side.

More information about the youth orchestras, auditions, and more can be found at https://www.oayo.org/.

OAYO-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsOAYOOmaha Area Youth Orchestrayouth orchestra
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan