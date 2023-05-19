© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Full L&L Interview With U. S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon In Celebration Of Nebraska Cultural Endowment’s 25th Anniversary

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT
United States Poet Laureate Ada Limon came to Omaha to celebrate the Nebraska Cultural Endowment's 25th anniversary. She also spent some time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” talking about how she produces the work she does, what it was like to become the Poet Laureate, and sharing some of the super cool, interstellar projects upon which she is working. Even if you listened to Ada’s two-part interview on 91.5 FM, you’ll want to hear this full, uncut discussion.

More information about the Nebraska Cultural Endowment can be found at http://nebraskaculturalendowment.org/.

If you want to learn more about Ada Limon, her website is https://www.adalimon.net/.

