What’s Being Done To Help Nebraska Families Battling Alzheimer’s? Nick Faustman Battles For Resources Every Day

Currently, over 35,000 people in Nebraska are living with Alzheimer's or dementia, and more than 61,000 people care for loved ones with the disease. Serving the state of Nebraska, the Alzheimer's Association provides reliable information and care consultation, supportive services for families, educational opportunities, and funding for dementia research so that no one has to face this disease alone. They also provide advocacy efforts for public policy changes across the state, and that’s where Nick Faustman comes in.

Nick is the Public Policy and Advocacy Director of the Alzheimer’s Association-Nebraska Chapter. In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan, Nick discusses the hard work he does every day, both at the state and national levels, to fight for resources to help families help their loved ones…And hopefully find a treatment and eventually a cure for this horrific disease.

More information and resources for families and patients can be found at https://www.alz.org/nebraska.

The Alzheimer’s Association is available to you through their 24/7 Helpline: 800.272.3900