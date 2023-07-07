MICAH House Offers New Tool to Fight Homelessness, Executive Director Ashley Flater Discusses on KIOS

Founded in 1986, the MICAH House is an emergency family homeless shelter that provides shelter and support services to hundreds of children and adults annually. With a mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment with support services for families and individuals experiencing the crisis of homelessness, MICAH House works to end homelessness by restoring hope to families and individuals while preserving family unity; empowering all to live independently and free from the crisis of homelessness through community support and collaboration.

Executive Director Ashley Flater spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about how difficult it is for parents to provide the care their children need while striving for financial and emotional wellness. It is also very challenging when experiencing the crisis of homelessness to choose which priority is the most important for the well-being of their family. So, MICAH House is working to solve the problem by building and opening a new childcare center.

The 12,000-square-foot center will be positioned on the east side of the current MICAH House property. The center will serve up to 70 children ages six weeks to six years in a trauma-sensitive and service-rich environment. Two-thirds of the center’s spaces will be reserved for MICAH House families. The remaining spaces will be open for families in the surrounding community.

The center will include six classrooms, each with a lead teacher, along with an assistant. A center director and assistant center director will oversee the facility and programs. The center will include offices for staff and specialists to meet with children and families. There will also be a sensory room, indoor gymnasium, outdoor play area, and outdoor garden. All meals served at the center will meet the requirements for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

As Ashley explains, the center is still raising capital while proceeding with the progressive phases of the project. So they still can use some help helping others.

If you would like more information or like to help complete this vision, the website is https://www.themicahhouse.org/micah-daycare .