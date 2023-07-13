Barbara & Wally Weitz’s $25 Million Donation to “Only in Nebraska” Campaign is an Investment, Barbara Explains on KIOS-FM

Omaha philanthropists Barbara and Wally Weitz have made a $25 million gift commitment to invest in strategic priorities and leadership at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and redevelop an historic building at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA) in Curtis, Nebraska, to support student growth and success.

The Weitzes’ gift was made as part of Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future. The campaign is an historic effort to encourage at least 150,000 benefactors to give $3 billion to support University of Nebraska students, faculty, academic and clinical programs and research to address the needs of the state.

Barbara spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” and during this two-part interview explains why she and Wally made this sizeable donation, what her long history with the university is, and how she views the future of Omaha.