There’s Still Time to Sign-up For Bemis Center’s Community Tracks Program - Keith Rodger Explains on KIOS-FM

Sound Artists from the greater Omaha metro and surrounding areas are invited to apply to be in a new program to help them move their art forward. As an extension of Bemis Center’s Sound Art + Experimental Music Program, Community Tracks is Bemis’s latest initiative to advance the creation of new work by artists working in experimental forms of sound and music. Offered three times per year (Spring, Summer, Fall), Community Tracks provides artists and musicians currently living in the Omaha Metro area—within an 80-mile radius of Bemis—free access to Bemis’s rehearsal space, recording studio, audio equipment and instruments, and a full-time audio engineer to assist in the recording of new tracks. Participants will receive a $1,000 stipend to assist with related expenses, such as gear rental, mastering, collaborator fees, etc., that may be necessary to complete their projects.

Keith Rodger joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to explain this exciting program. The first sign-up deadline is July 28th, so it interested artists might want to get more information on the website:

https://www.bemiscenter.org/residency/community-tracks

To participate, eligible artists and musicians may apply through an open call application process, which is now open. All applications will be reviewed and selected by Bemis’s Chief Curator and Director of Programs Rachel Adams and Keith Rodger, Bemis’s Sound Program Technician. Applications for Summer 2023 are due by 11:59 PM (CST) on July 28 for the first session, which will take place in late August or early September, depending on the successful applicant's availability. Applicants will be notified no later than August 4, 2023.