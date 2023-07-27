© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Performing Arts’ Music at Miller Park Concludes With the Award-Winning Hector Anchondo Band

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
Music at Miller Park continues this summer on Saturday, August 12th. This free concert is headlined by the winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge, Hector Anchondo Band. Recently, Mike Hogan was able to chat with Hector about his music, inspiration, and love of Omaha.

More information about the show can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park

