Omaha Performing Arts’ Music at Miller Park Concludes With the Award-Winning Hector Anchondo Band
Music at Miller Park continues this summer on Saturday, August 12th. This free concert is headlined by the winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge, Hector Anchondo Band. Recently, Mike Hogan was able to chat with Hector about his music, inspiration, and love of Omaha.
More information about the show can be found at https://o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park