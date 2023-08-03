Will Meinen Talks About the 10th Annual Omaha Comedy Festival and Why You May Want to Attend

Will Meinen is a performer and writer living in Omaha. He has trained at the iO, Second City, and Annoyance Theaters in Chicago. Will performed on a house team at the iO Theater, produced the storytelling show “Death of the Cool,” and was an improv teacher and coach at the iO and Under the Gun theaters. Will currently teaches and coaches improv at the Omaha Community Playhouse and Backline Theater.

Will spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM about the Omaha Comedy Fest. National and local talent combine over several venues to provide the entire city of Omaha with laughter. Will discussed how it works, the thrill of bringing these 70 plus acts to the citizens of our fair city, and explained the different types of improve.

More information about the 10th annual summer comedy event can be found at https://www.omahacomedyfest.com/.