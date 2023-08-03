© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Will Meinen Talks About the 10th Annual Omaha Comedy Festival and Why You May Want to Attend

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
-

Will Meinen is a performer and writer living in Omaha. He has trained at the iO, Second City, and Annoyance Theaters in Chicago. Will performed on a house team at the iO Theater, produced the storytelling show “Death of the Cool,” and was an improv teacher and coach at the iO and Under the Gun theaters. Will currently teaches and coaches improv at the Omaha Community Playhouse and Backline Theater.

Will spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM about the Omaha Comedy Fest. National and local talent combine over several venues to provide the entire city of Omaha with laughter. Will discussed how it works, the thrill of bringing these 70 plus acts to the citizens of our fair city, and explained the different types of improve.

More information about the 10th annual summer comedy event can be found at https://www.omahacomedyfest.com/.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewscomedyBenson Theatre
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan