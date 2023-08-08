Playing With Fire Ignites This Weekend’s Free, Hot Concerts in Turner Park – Vanessa Marie Explains

Playing With Fire is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local, non-profit organizations and building bonds between people--locally, nationally, and internationally with free, live music concerts presented by brilliant, award-winning, and worldwide musicians.

This weekend, Friday August 11th and Saturday August 12th, Playing With Fire presents two free concerts in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. Vanessa Marie, Associate Producer of Playing With Fire chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the organization, where they find the bands they bring to Omaha, and how they are able to provide free music to the citizens of this fair city.

More information about the concerts is available at https://www.playingwithfireomaha.net/.