MOMentum Boosts Careers of Single Moms By Creating Job Opportunities & Support Services – Meredith Metcalf Explains

MOMentum helps moms who are unemployed or underemployed secure and achieve success in new career opportunities. They also help single moms devise a plan for career advancement through one-on-one consulting and providing support services.

Founder and President of MOMentum, Meredith Metcalf, discussed the process with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local.” Her organization helps employers recruit and retain talented moms. They also help moms and employers find the right fit for each company and family. In addition, if there are obstacles such as transportation, daycare, housing, etc., MOMentum helps solve the issues so that mom, family, and the employing company all benefit.

More information about MOMentum and their services can be found at www.momswithmomentum.org.