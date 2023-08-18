“Clyde’s” Opens Tonight! OCP’s Alex Rodriguez Talks About The Show and Being New to Omaha

“Clyde’s” opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse tonight! Fresh from Broadway, Clyde’s is serving up fire and ferocity.

Alex Rodriguez, Associate Artistic Director at Omaha Community Playhouse, spoke with Mike Hogan about the show which runs from August 18th through September 17, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Alex explained that the show is about Clyde’s which is famous for sandwiches and second chances. Clyde’s is where previously incarcerated individuals who are part of a transition program work with pride and resilience while showing great reverence to sandwiches. As the employees strive for redemption, the restaurant owner, Clyde, ensures they can’t leave their own purgatory. Full of dark humor, Clyde’s shows that a fresh start is attainable … if you pay the price.

More information about the show is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/clydes/