© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Clyde’s” Opens Tonight! OCP’s Alex Rodriguez Talks About The Show and Being New to Omaha

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT
-

“Clyde’s” opens at the Omaha Community Playhouse tonight! Fresh from Broadway, Clyde’s is serving up fire and ferocity.

Alex Rodriguez, Associate Artistic Director at Omaha Community Playhouse, spoke with Mike Hogan about the show which runs from August 18th through September 17, with performances Thursdays through Sundays. Alex explained that the show is about Clyde’s which is famous for sandwiches and second chances. Clyde’s is where previously incarcerated individuals who are part of a transition program work with pride and resilience while showing great reverence to sandwiches. As the employees strive for redemption, the restaurant owner, Clyde, ensures they can’t leave their own purgatory. Full of dark humor, Clyde’s shows that a fresh start is attainable … if you pay the price.

More information about the show is available at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/clydes/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsocpomaha community playhouseTheatre
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan