Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

You Can Go Back in Time With a Free Walk Through History August 26-27, Butch Bouvier Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published August 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT
-

You have an opportunity to actually walk through living history…To see, feel, and talk to people who are living in the past! This event takes Place on August 26th and 27th at the Rockhill Windmill Event Center at 5910 Ranch Road in Plattsmouth. NE. This event is free to everyone and is a walk through time starting in 1804 with the Lewis and Clark Expedition to the Civil War in the 1860’s, with re-enactors from the Lewis and Clark Exposition, Mountain Men from the 1820s and Civil War Soldiers.

Butch Bouvier spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the event, provide insight into the life of a living history practitioner, and chat about his favorite facets of bringing history to people.

More information about this free to the public event can be found at https://www.casscountynemuseum.org/.

-

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan