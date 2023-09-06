© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha Kicks Off New Season With Free, Family Friendly Performance at Turner Park on Sept. 8th, Lauren Medici & Josh Quinn Discuss

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
-

Pack your lawn chair, picnic blanket, and your favorite bottle of wine to join Opera Omaha’s annual kick-off to the 23/24 Season with the return of Opera Outdoors. In its 11th year, this free, family-friendly opera concert for the community will be held at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park and include highlights of the coming season in addition to some of opera’s greatest hits.

Director of Engagement Programs, Lauren Medici, and Head of Music, Josh Quinn, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the program, the kid friendly activities provided, and the fun to be had while enjoying spectacular music in this beautiful park setting.

More information about this event and the entire Opera Omaha season can be found at https://operaomaha.org/season-tickets/current-season/2324-season/opera-outdoors-2023.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan