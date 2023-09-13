Bellevue Little Theatre Opens Their 55th Season With the Poignant, Fun Musical “The Prom,” Laureen Pickle Explains

The Bellevue Little Theatre has been around for five and a half decades! This season opens with The Prom, which centers around four fading Broadway stars in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.

Laureen Pickle is the musical director for this show and she chatted on “Live & Local” about the show, the cast, and the message. The Prom opens on September 15th and runs through October 1st. More information can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.