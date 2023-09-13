Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
Bellevue Little Theatre Opens Their 55th Season With the Poignant, Fun Musical “The Prom,” Laureen Pickle Explains
The Bellevue Little Theatre has been around for five and a half decades! This season opens with The Prom, which centers around four fading Broadway stars in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town Indiana prom—and the press is involved—they know that it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue…and themselves. Broadway’s brassiest are coming to join the fight and they are ready to kick-ball-change the world.
Laureen Pickle is the musical director for this show and she chatted on “Live & Local” about the show, the cast, and the message. The Prom opens on September 15th and runs through October 1st. More information can be found at http://www.theblt.org/.