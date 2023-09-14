Gourmet Meals From Omaha’s Best Spots at Special Prices to Benefit Charity…It Must Be Omaha Restaurant Week!

Omaha Restaurant Week starts on Saturday and runs through the 24th of September. Delicious food aside, the best part of this annual event is that diners will be dining for a cause as Omaha Restaurant Week continues to support Food Bank for the Heartland. All participating restaurants donate 5% of all Omaha Restaurant Week menu item sales to Food Bank for the Heartland. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Food Bank for the Heartland is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Erin O’Brien, Director of Marketing for Visit Omaha joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” segment to talk about this ten day, budget friendly excursion to many of the best restaurants in this great city! During the promotion, participating restaurants offer an exclusive special menu that features a multi-course dinner at a fixed price per person. Patrons can select from their choice of appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Food lovers may dine out at as many participating restaurants as they like during Omaha Restaurant Week.

More information and the special menus being offered can be found at https://www.visitomaha.com/restaurantweek/. Bon appetit!!