Tonight: Joslyn Castle & Gardens Launches the First of Monthly “Art Walks,” Kelli Bello Explains

Joslyn Castle & Gardens, along with the Cathedral Arts Project, Cali Commons, and the Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association, were recently awarded a “Creative District” status by the Nebraska Arts Council.

Tonight from 5:00 to 8:00 they are officially launching their district with the first of monthly “Art Walks” along the 40th Street Corridor. All the partners are offering up art events at their venues, as well as The Offutt Manor and The Link Gallery.

Director of Development and Outreach at Joslyn Castle & Gardens, Kelli Bello says to bring the entire family for an evening out in the Joslyn Castle neighborhood. District partners Cathedral Arts Project, Cali Commons, Joslyn Castle & Gardens, and the Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association (JCNA), are looking forward to opening up their venues for an evening of art, food, and fun!

The Castle will have their new district Artist in Residency, Watie White, with an exhibit in the Carriage House, along with art demos and displays from plein air artist, Hot Shops, journal pressing, and more! There will be food trucks, a bar, and fun for the entire family!

More information can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/calendar-of-events.html/event/2023/09/14/castle-cathedral-district-art-walk/451344.