© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Gretna Crossing Park Opens on 9/16/23 and You Are Invited to Attend, Mayor Mike Evans Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 15, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
-

On Saturday, 09-16-23, an event that has been years in the making will happen and it is free to the public. The Gretna Crossing Park is having its grand opening, starting at 10:00 a.m. Gretna Crossing Park sits on 150 acres’ of fun with an Outdoor Amphitheater, batting cages, and family activities nestled in the rolling hills of Gretna.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans joined Mike Hogan for a chat on “Live & Local” to discuss how the park came to be, the many activities, amenities, and partners who have contributed to this family friendly gathering place. This park is going to be a haven for the residents of Gretna as well as visitors from Omaha, surrounding communities, and beyond.

Mayor Evans invites everyone to join the fun, giveaways, food trucks, activities and performances all day long on Saturday.

More information can be found at https://www.gretnacrossingpark.com/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsgretna
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan