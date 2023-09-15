Gretna Crossing Park Opens on 9/16/23 and You Are Invited to Attend, Mayor Mike Evans Explains on KIOS-FM

On Saturday, 09-16-23, an event that has been years in the making will happen and it is free to the public. The Gretna Crossing Park is having its grand opening, starting at 10:00 a.m. Gretna Crossing Park sits on 150 acres’ of fun with an Outdoor Amphitheater, batting cages, and family activities nestled in the rolling hills of Gretna.

Gretna Mayor Mike Evans joined Mike Hogan for a chat on “Live & Local” to discuss how the park came to be, the many activities, amenities, and partners who have contributed to this family friendly gathering place. This park is going to be a haven for the residents of Gretna as well as visitors from Omaha, surrounding communities, and beyond.

Mayor Evans invites everyone to join the fun, giveaways, food trucks, activities and performances all day long on Saturday.

More information can be found at https://www.gretnacrossingpark.com/