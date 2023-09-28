© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

From Aladdin’s Jafar to Tony the Tiger, Actor Anand Nagraj Makes an Impact, Enjoys His Job, and Chats with Mike Hogan

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published September 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
-

The Broadway hit musical Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts October 3rd through October 8th. The actor playing the evil Jafar is Anand Nagraj and he joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this show, touring the country, and his day job…As the voice of Frosted Flakes icon Tony the Tiger!

Information about this extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite can be found at https://www.liedcenter.org/.

 

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
