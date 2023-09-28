From Aladdin’s Jafar to Tony the Tiger, Actor Anand Nagraj Makes an Impact, Enjoys His Job, and Chats with Mike Hogan

The Broadway hit musical Aladdin is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts October 3rd through October 8th. The actor playing the evil Jafar is Anand Nagraj and he joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this show, touring the country, and his day job…As the voice of Frosted Flakes icon Tony the Tiger!

Information about this extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite can be found at https://www.liedcenter.org/.