For More Than 30 Years the AIM Institute Has Help Build Omaha’s Tech Community, New CEO Renee Franklin Chats About the Next 30 Years
Through education, career development, and outreach, the non-profit AIM Institute has fostered the growth of Omaha’s tech sector for more than 30 years. And now they have a new CEO, Renee Franklin.
Just ahead of the AIM Tech Awards and in time to help plan the Heartland Developers Conference 2023 (October 23 – 24) at the CHI Health Center, Renee spoke with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment about her new role, the great work the AIM Institute does, and what the future holds for an organization that has been helping shape the future of Omaha’s tech community for the past 30 years.
More information about upcoming events, classes, and resources can be found at https://aiminstitute.org/.