Celebrating 60 Years of Bringing Justice to Nebraskans in Need, Legal Aid Has New Executive Director

For six decades, Legal Aid of Nebraska has promoted justice, dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency through quality civil legal aid for those who have nowhere else to turn. Last year alone, Legal Aid helped over 10,000 Nebraskans navigate the complex and intimidating civil justice system through seven offices statewide.

Laurie Heer Dale is the new Executive Director of Legal Aid of Nebraska. She joined Legal Aid after working as the Director of the Nebraska State Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyer’s Project, where she was responsible for developing, managing, and advancing innovative pro bono programs for Nebraska. Laurie also spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the past 60 years of helping people get justice.

More information can be found at https://www.legalaidofnebraska.org/.