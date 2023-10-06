© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Celebrating 60 Years of Bringing Justice to Nebraskans in Need, Legal Aid Has New Executive Director

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
-

For six decades, Legal Aid of Nebraska has promoted justice, dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency through quality civil legal aid for those who have nowhere else to turn. Last year alone, Legal Aid helped over 10,000 Nebraskans navigate the complex and intimidating civil justice system through seven offices statewide.

Laurie Heer Dale is the new Executive Director of Legal Aid of Nebraska. She joined Legal Aid after working as the Director of the Nebraska State Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyer’s Project, where she was responsible for developing, managing, and advancing innovative pro bono programs for Nebraska. Laurie also spent some time with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss the past 60 years of helping people get justice.

More information can be found at https://www.legalaidofnebraska.org/.

 

-

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewslegal aid of nebraska
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan