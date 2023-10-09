© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Season 14 for American Midwest Ballet Opens This Week, Erin Alarcón Talks About What to Expect

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT
American Midwest Ballet is a resident professional dance company, bringing work beyond words to audiences in Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond. Performing at home and on tour, their mission is to inspire people through dance programs of the highest quality: breathtaking performances, enriching education, and uplifting community engagement.

Erin Alarcón is the Ballet Master at American Midwest Ballet and she joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the start of the new season. It kicks off with “Momentum,” a bold menu of brilliant dance which opens the season October 14 & 15 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. From brilliantly classical, to intensely contemporary, to poignantly romantic, to packed with high-energy athleticism – the works you see in Momentum always add up to a rewarding and stimulating spectrum of creativity.

More information about the show and the rest of the season can be found at https://amballet.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
