ADL Works to Eliminate Bias and New Program Helps Make Schools No Place for Hate®! Harmon Maples & Lara Trubowitz Explain

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913, its timeless mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

Today, ADL continues to fight all forms of antisemitism and bias, using innovation and partnerships to drive impact. A global leader in combating antisemitism, countering extremism and battling bigotry wherever and whenever it happens, ADL works to protect democracy and ensure a just and inclusive society for all.

And the ADL has a program running for kids as well. The program, No Place for Hate® is in schools across the nation. Their kick-off event is on Thursday, October 12th at 12 pm ET (11 am CT, 10 am MT, 9 am PT) for 4th-12th graders and educators who are passionate about exploring allyship, challenging bias and bullying, and building more inclusive and equitable schools.

Harmon Maples, the Nebraska Community Engagement Manager, ADL Midwest Region and Lara Trubowitz, Education Director, ADL Midwest, joined Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program to discuss this program and the kickoff event. They even revealed the special guest, Jonathan Van Ness, (Emmy-nominated television personality and LGBTQ+ advocate) who is hosting this virtual event. More information about the organization, the No Place for Hate® program, and the kickoff event can be found at https://www.noplaceforhate.org/.