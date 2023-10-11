© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

You Can Find “The Lost Generation” at Joslyn Castle This Week, Scott Working Explains on “Live & Local”

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 11, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT

The Castle & Cathedral District and Metropolitan Community College are excited to present the 14th annual Art & Literary Festival! This year they are honoring Hemingway & The Lost Generation, presenting dramatic excerpts from works by Earnest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Virginia Woolf, and Gertrude Stein. The dates of the festival are October 12-22.

Scott Working is the Art & Literary Festival Director and he spoke with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM about the events, how to enjoy them, and how cool it is to have some of these readings performed in spaces that existed at the very same time the pieces were created!

More information about this festival can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/event/2023/10/12/hemingway-and-the-lost-generation-production/452564

 

