Serious Music Highlights Hilarious Opera in “Don Pasquale,” Conductor Gary Thor Wedow Explains on KIOS-FM

Opera Omaha is opening a new production which will run October 27th and October 29th…And it is hilarious! Don Pasquale is a masterpiece. Hijinks and cunning flourish in this delightful comic opera. A crochety miser is thwarted in his attempts to thwart his nephew out of an inheritance. With the guise and wit of a clever young woman and a family friend, the old man becomes tangled in the vines of his own buffoonery.

Gary Thor Wedow returns to Omaha to conduct this opera. During this conversation with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” program, Gary’s vast knowledge of this opera, its history, and his love of the music and timing are all on full display.

Don Pasquale is at the Orpheum Theater on Friday, October 27th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 29th at 2:00 p.m. More information and tickets are available at https://www.operaomaha.org/.