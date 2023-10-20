Do Space Starts AI Class for Kids Tomorrow – Director Krystal Rider Says It’s Free, Fun, and Fascinating!

Do Space is a technology library, a high-tech workshop, and an innovation playground for our community. It doesn’t matter how savvy you are or how much you know, at Do Space, what matters is your desire to learn, create, explore and invent.

Do Space Director Krystal Rider chatted with Mike Hogan about the latest free class offerings, both for adults and kids, which is a series about artificial intelligence. Youth classes start Saturday.

The classes will be held at Do Space, located inside the Abrahams Library at 5111 N 90th Street, and will be led by Omaha Data Science Academy instructors. Whether you’re a curious adult or a tech-savvy youth, these classes will cater to all age groups, making AI accessible to everyone in the Omaha community.

More information can be found at https://dospace.librarycalendar.com/event/intro-ai-youth-class.