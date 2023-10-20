© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Do Space Starts AI Class for Kids Tomorrow – Director Krystal Rider Says It’s Free, Fun, and Fascinating!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
-

Do Space is a technology library, a high-tech workshop, and an innovation playground for our community. It doesn’t matter how savvy you are or how much you know, at Do Space, what matters is your desire to learn, create, explore and invent.

Do Space Director Krystal Rider chatted with Mike Hogan about the latest free class offerings, both for adults and kids, which is a series about artificial intelligence. Youth classes start Saturday.

The classes will be held at Do Space, located inside the Abrahams Library at 5111 N 90th Street, and will be led by Omaha Data Science Academy instructors. Whether you’re a curious adult or a tech-savvy youth, these classes will cater to all age groups, making AI accessible to everyone in the Omaha community.

More information can be found at https://dospace.librarycalendar.com/event/intro-ai-youth-class.

 

-

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan