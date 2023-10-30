Free Bikes 4 Kidz is Turning Your Old Bikes Into Granted Wishes for Kids in Need

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha (FB4K) is a non-profit organization geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes, they organize volunteers to clean and refurbish them, and then they give them away to youth-serving non-profits and other organizations.

FB4K board member Steph Dorland spent some time with Mike Hogan discussing the work the organization does and the fact that you can still donate gently used bikes that will get a good sprucing up and make it to a kid in need just in time for the holidays!

You can drop bike donations off any time at either of the Omaha Trek Stores. Just tell them the bikes are for Free Bikes 4 Kidz Omaha. The Omaha Trek Midtown Store is on 72nd St, near NFM and the Omaha Trek West Store is near 144th & Maple.

More information can be found at https://fb4komaha.org/.