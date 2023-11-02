“Art + Science” Equals a Fun Event on 11/09/23 at The Benson theater, David Thomas Explains on KIOS-FM

There’s a first-of-its-kind “Art + Science Incubator: Nature's Colors” event coming up on November 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Benson Theater. The event welcomes the community, educators, students, and world-class artists for an evening focused around a unique art and science collaboration born out of cutting-edge national science research conducted at Bellevue University and artwork developed by world-renowned artists Petra Bachmaier and Sean Gallero of Luftwerk.

David Thomas, Assistant Professor and Program Director for Creative Arts at Bellevue University, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the genesis of this program, what happens when art and science mix, and the free beer that will be at this event! Beer that is a physical product of imagination meeting innovation!

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/art--science-incubator-event-invites-public-to-explore-how-cutting-edge-microbiology-research-is-impacting-global-art-and-world-at-large/.