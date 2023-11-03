Opera Omaha’s Annual Poetry & Music Project "Call for Submissions" is Now Open!

Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on the theme of Discovery. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in April 2024.

The Opera Omaha Poetry and Music Project is a statewide program run in partnership with the Nebraska Writers Collective to amplify the voices of youth poets, both urban and rural, across Nebraska and Iowa. Professional composers select poems that move them from a robust collection of writing submitted by young writers in grades K-12 and create original music inspired by the selected poems.

Pat McEvoy, Engagement Assistant at Opera Omaha, and Gina Tranisi, Co-Executive Director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to chat about this call for submissions, the benefits of the program, and share a couple of the fun, past experiences they have had with the youth whose writing has been chosen to be set to music.

The deadline for submission is November 30th. For more information or to submit a poem, one can go to the website https://operaomaha.org/community/engagement-programs/poetry-music-project.