Several Omaha Symphony Productions are in Full Swing with Conductor Ernest Richardson on the Podium and on KIOS-FM!

Ernest Richardson is in high demand as conductor, composer, arranger, organizational leader and inspirational speaker. This versatile talent, in one season, can find himself conducting Stravinsky's Firebird Suite or Broadway artists in the works of Leonard Bernstein, a live-to-movie production of Harry Potter, facilitating strategic decision-making for leading arts organizations, or training young musicians for the passionate, persistent pursuit of perfection. He is also the resident pops conductor of the Omaha Symphony, a black belt in taekwondo, and a regularly welcome guest on the “Live & Local” show.

With all that talent you can imagine how very busy he is and this time of year has him running multiple projects at blazing speed. During Ernest’s two-part chat with Mike Hogan, he discusses the Choral Collaborative event on November 12th , “Brahms’ German Requiem,” and how the program, with hundreds of incredible high school choristers, has come so far. He is also conducting Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert at the Holland Center on Saturday, November 25th at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Nov 26th at 2:00 PM. If you have not yet seen a movie screening with a live orchestra playing throughout, you are in for a real treat!

And finally, the maestro takes a few minutes to discuss conducting the annual Physicians Mutual Omaha Symphony Christmas Celebration, also at the Holland Center, with performances from December 14th through the 17th. This joyous production is the highlight of the holiday season!

For more information about these performances and this extremely busy conductor, go to https://www.omahasymphony.org/.

-