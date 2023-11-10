“Shine the Light on Hunger” Runs Through 12/31 & Your Donation Can be Doubled – Stephanie Sullivan Explains How on KIOS-FM

Tuesday, November 14th will begin the 17th year of “Shine the Light on Hunger” campaign. Stephanie Sullivan, Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications at Food Bank for the Heartland, joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the many ways each and every one of us can get involved. From dropping off nonperishable food in the blue barrels around the city at stores or places of art, culture, and music to donating money, every little bit helps. In fact, every gift made before December 31 will be matched up to $245,000! This includes generous matches from the Conagra Brands Foundation, The Scoular Foundation, Farm Credit Services of America, and Baker’s Supermarkets. You can even help by volunteering your time to help pack and distribute food or simply parking at the special red-and-white parking meters and donate via credit card or the Park Omaha app. Any way you choose, all of us can make such a difference in the lives of our neighbors who are food insecure.

The need has grown so much that Food Bank for the Heartland is seeing a 400% increase in the number of households they serve since 2018. This year, they expect to have provided for 600,000 households in the 93 Nebraska and Western Iowa counties they cover.

During this interview, Stephanie talks about how Food Bank for the Heartland accomplishes their mission, the most needed items for hungry families, and how your help is not only appreciated but absolutely necessary to feed our local families.

More information about this year’s activities and events can be found at https://www.holidaylightsfestival.org/shine-the-light-on-hunger/

More information on Food Bank for the Heartland is right here: https://foodbankheartland.org/

- Special parking meters to Shine the Light on Hunger

- You can help fill the blue barrels!