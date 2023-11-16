“A Christmas Carol” at Omaha Community Playhouse Opens Friday, Susie Baer Collins Sets the Stage for This Holiday Classic

A holiday tradition for 48 years and counting, “A Christmas Carol” returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse. Co-Artistic Director Susie Baer Collins joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the iconic celebration of the Christmas spirit. She reminded us that the talented Cork Ramer has stepped into the Ebenezer Scrooge role and will skillfully guide us on a life changing journey. She also talked about the importance of the show, how the tradition continues, and the fun of working with the entire cast.

The show opens on November 17th and runs through December 23rd. There are a couple of show dates of note. Sunday, December 10th will feature American Sign Language interpreters dressed in light costume and signing for the entire show. Also, on Saturday, December 16th, Omaha Community Playhouse will offer an audio-described performance of the show.

For more information about all the performances or the secure your tickets to this holiday classic before they vanish, one can go to the website https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/a-christmas-carol-2023/.