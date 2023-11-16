© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“A Christmas Carol” at Omaha Community Playhouse Opens Friday, Susie Baer Collins Sets the Stage for This Holiday Classic

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST
-

A holiday tradition for 48 years and counting, “A Christmas Carol” returns to the Omaha Community Playhouse. Co-Artistic Director Susie Baer Collins joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the iconic celebration of the Christmas spirit. She reminded us that the talented Cork Ramer has stepped into the Ebenezer Scrooge role and will skillfully guide us on a life changing journey. She also talked about the importance of the show, how the tradition continues, and the fun of working with the entire cast.

The show opens on November 17th and runs through December 23rd. There are a couple of show dates of note. Sunday, December 10th will feature American Sign Language interpreters dressed in light costume and signing for the entire show. Also, on Saturday, December 16th, Omaha Community Playhouse will offer an audio-described performance of the show.

For more information about all the performances or the secure your tickets to this holiday classic before they vanish, one can go to the website https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/a-christmas-carol-2023/.

 
Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsomaha community playhouseocpchristmas carola christmas carol
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan