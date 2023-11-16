After 100 Years of Helping Others United Way-Midland’s CEO, Shawna Forsberg, Reflects on Successes & Community Needs

For 100 years, United Way of the Midlands has been helping our friends and neighbors in this community. A century of making a difference in the lives of full families and individual people. Ten decades of improving the help offerings while continuing to provide assistance. That’s an impressive milestone!

President and CEO of United Way of the Midlands, Shawna Forsberg, chatted with Mike Hogan at some length to not only mark this important anniversary, but to also explain some of the programs that have been invented or augmented over the years to improve efficiencies in the business of helping others. In this two-part interview, Shawna talks about the JAG Nebraska program, the distribution of ARPA funds, and the ever growing service offerings of the 2-1-1 helpline. In fact, 2-1-1 can be referred to as, “One door, many solutions.”

More information about the organization and where you can either get help or be of help can be found at https://unitedwaymidlands.org/100-years-of-impact/.

