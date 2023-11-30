There Will Be a “White Christmas” This Friday at Bellevue Little Theater - Mackenzie Zielke Explains

The Bellevue Little Theater is in their 55th season and offering a Christmas treat to all! “White Christmas” opens on Friday, December 1st and runs through the 17th. The director of this musical is Mackenzie Zielke and she joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the show, cast, and the fun for the family show that will delight audiences of all ages.

More information about dates and show times can be found at http://www.theblt.org/,