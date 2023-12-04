© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Ringing in the Holidays is Not Just a Job, It’s a Pleasure! Rick Richards Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST

Bells are prominent this time of year. We sing about them, hear them in holiday music, and hang them as decorations. Did you know that there is a handbell choir right here in Omaha? The River City Ringers of Omaha are dedicated to promoting the art of handbell ringing through fostering public interest in handbell ringing and performing concerts at local and national venues.

Rick Richards is the director of the River City Ringers and when he spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” he not only discussed the local performances over the next 12 days, he also explained how a bell choir works, what he loves most about this music, and where you can see this group of musicians perform.

There are concerts on December 8th, 9th, 10th, and 16th. More details and information on locations and times is available at their website, https://rivercityringers.com/.

 

 
