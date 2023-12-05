© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Bemis Center Opens Two Shows on December 9th, Chief Curator Rachel Adams Offers Insights into Each

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST

This weekend Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts has two exhibitions opening. December 9th is the date for the opening of Neo-Custodians and Paolo Arao: Reverberations. Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams, chatted with Mike Hogan about the openings and gave a bit of an in depth insight into how and why these artists created these works.

There are celebrations and the chance to hear these artists in person. Information about both of these exhibitions is below.

https://www.bemiscenter.org/exhibitions/neo-custodians

https://www.bemiscenter.org/exhibitions/paolo_arao_reverberations

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
