Bemis Center Opens Two Shows on December 9th, Chief Curator Rachel Adams Offers Insights into Each
This weekend Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts has two exhibitions opening. December 9th is the date for the opening of Neo-Custodians and Paolo Arao: Reverberations. Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams, chatted with Mike Hogan about the openings and gave a bit of an in depth insight into how and why these artists created these works.
There are celebrations and the chance to hear these artists in person. Information about both of these exhibitions is below.
https://www.bemiscenter.org/exhibitions/neo-custodians
https://www.bemiscenter.org/exhibitions/paolo_arao_reverberations