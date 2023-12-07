© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Take a Trip Around the World With MasterSingers of Omaha’s “Holiday Passport” – Laureen Pickle Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST
-

MasterSingers of Omaha is a wonderful group of singers who perform, educate, and foster an appreciation of music and live performance, accessible to all, in the Greater Omaha Metro Area.

The Artistic Director of the group is Laureen Pickle, who chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment about the upcoming holiday concert. And it is special! It’s called “Holiday Passport.” The show is Sunday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. They are singing holiday songs from all over the world in lots of different languages such as German, French, Hebrew, Ladino, Spanish, Russian and African dialects to name a few! They will also have an American Sign interpreter during the show.

Information about the show can be found at http://www.mastersingersomaha.com/.

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan