Take a Trip Around the World With MasterSingers of Omaha’s “Holiday Passport” – Laureen Pickle Explains

MasterSingers of Omaha is a wonderful group of singers who perform, educate, and foster an appreciation of music and live performance, accessible to all, in the Greater Omaha Metro Area.

The Artistic Director of the group is Laureen Pickle, who chatted with Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment about the upcoming holiday concert. And it is special! It’s called “Holiday Passport.” The show is Sunday, December 10th at 6:00 p.m. They are singing holiday songs from all over the world in lots of different languages such as German, French, Hebrew, Ladino, Spanish, Russian and African dialects to name a few! They will also have an American Sign interpreter during the show.

Information about the show can be found at http://www.mastersingersomaha.com/.