Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Mentoring Is So Important It Is Celebrated in Both January & February. Melissa Mayo Explains How and Why One Should Mentor

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:10 PM CST
-

January is National Mentoring Month. February is Nebraska Mentoring Month. And if that isn’t enough to get you curious about mentoring, the Executive Director of Mentor Nebraska, Melissa Mayo joined Mike Hogan on a recent episode of “Live & Local.”

Melissa talked about how mentoring is done, the many ways each of us can be involved, the importance of mentoring our youth, and so much more.

A great place to start if you have questions or are looking for more information is www.MentorNebraska.org.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
