Mentoring Is So Important It Is Celebrated in Both January & February. Melissa Mayo Explains How and Why One Should Mentor

January is National Mentoring Month. February is Nebraska Mentoring Month. And if that isn’t enough to get you curious about mentoring, the Executive Director of Mentor Nebraska, Melissa Mayo joined Mike Hogan on a recent episode of “Live & Local.”

Melissa talked about how mentoring is done, the many ways each of us can be involved, the importance of mentoring our youth, and so much more.

A great place to start if you have questions or are looking for more information is www.MentorNebraska.org.