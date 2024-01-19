Totally Ready for Prime Time, The Omaha Symphony is on Television! Erik Thorstensen Explains How, Why, and When on KIOS-FM

As another exciting season unfolds at the Omaha Symphony, there are some very fun symphony surprises…On television!

Omaha Symphony is partnering with Nebraska Public Media to broadcast full concerts from the Holland Center. The first broadcast will feature world renowned pianist Emanuel Ax's appearance with the Symphony on September 22-23. And there’s more!

In this two-part discussion with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Omaha Symphony’s Director of Digital Initiatives and Production, Erik Thorstensen, talks about the other concerts set to air, the genesis of this initiative, and the approach taken in filming these musical journeys in a dynamic and interesting fashion.

The current airing schedule is January 26th at 9:00 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media for the Emanuel Ax concert, January 27th at 8:00 p.m. on WOWT for “Music Without Limits” (which will include some excerpts from the three-time Grammy nominated performance of “Sculptures” by composer and musician Andy Akiho), and “Omaha Symphony in Concert: Andy Akiho” is scheduled to air on Nebraska Public Media at 9 p.m., Thursday, March 14 and at 8 p.m., Friday, March 15. In the program, Akiho’s composition “Sculptures” celebrates the brilliant artistry of Omaha’s Jun Kaneko and is an effort to create sound that “gives the sculptures new life,” according to Akiho, a Japanese American composer who creates music using found instruments.

The Friday, March 15 television broadcast of “Omaha Symphony in Concert: Andy Akiho” will be followed at 9 p.m. on Nebraska Public Media by “Great Performances: Now Hear This Andy Akiho Found Sound.”.

More information about the Omaha Symphony and a link to livestream the concerts can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/nebraska-public-media-series-omaha-symphony-in-concert.