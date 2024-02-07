Agnes of God Kicks Off Bellevue Little Theatre’s 2024 Season, Jon Flower Talks About the Show

Bellevue Little Theatre’s 2024 season has started off with a heavy-hitting play. “Agnes of God” tells the story of a novice nun who gives birth but doesn't even believe she has given birth. The child is found dead and a psychiatrist and the mother superior of the convent clash during the resulting investigation.

Director Jon Flower joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the show and some of the issues that have as much or more relevance today as they did when the play premiered in 1979.

The show runs through February 18th. For information or tickets, one can go to the website https://www.simpletix.com/e/agnes-of-god-tickets-154085.



