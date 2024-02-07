© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Agnes of God Kicks Off Bellevue Little Theatre’s 2024 Season, Jon Flower Talks About the Show

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 7, 2024 at 10:51 AM CST
-

Bellevue Little Theatre’s 2024 season has started off with a heavy-hitting play. “Agnes of God” tells the story of a novice nun who gives birth but doesn't even believe she has given birth. The child is found dead and a psychiatrist and the mother superior of the convent clash during the resulting investigation.

Director Jon Flower joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to talk about the show and some of the issues that have as much or more relevance today as they did when the play premiered in 1979.

The show runs through February 18th. For information or tickets, one can go to the website https://www.simpletix.com/e/agnes-of-god-tickets-154085.

 

 
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan