Verdi’s “La Traviata” is at the Orpheum and Making Her Opera Omaha Directorial & KIOS-FM Debut is E. Loren Meeker

Opera Omaha has a new offering opening on February 16th. “La Traviata” is at the Orpheum Theater on February 16th at 7:30 p.m. and February 18th at 2:00 p.m. This is one of the most iconic, romantic, and tragic stories of all time. And making her Opera Omaha debut directing “La Traviata” is E. Loren Meeker.

Loren was kind enough to chat with Mike Hogan from KIOS-FM about the show, her career, and the lessons she has learned directing operas all over the world.

Information and tickets for this Opera Omaha production can be found at https://www.operaomaha.org/.