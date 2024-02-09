SNAP! Productions is Back With “Boy” Raising Awareness and Spawning Discussion, Dale Hartshorn Explains

SNAP! Productions has been a pillar of the Omaha theater community since 1993. Originally founded to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, SNAP! Productions has grown to become a respected institution in the city's cultural landscape. Their stated mission is to produce thought-provoking, socially relevant theater that challenges both performers and audiences.

And their latest production, “Boy,” certainly fits that bill. Dale Hartshorn is not only an actor in this production by Anna Ziegler, he also built the set. He discussed this play, based on a true story, and the many issues it raises with Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM.

The show runs through February 18th. Information and tickets can be found at https://www.snapproductions.com/.