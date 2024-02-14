Wings of Hope Celebrates 30 Years of Supporting Cancer Patients and Their Families, Carolyn Ettinger Reflects on the Journey

Wings of Hope began in October 1987 as a monthly cancer support group. People met to discuss issues about living with cancer. They began to learn from each other about ways to improve their quality of life. From that the Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center was independently established as a nonprofit organization in September 1994. Their goal then and now is to provide emotional support and guidance for people, family members and health professionals as they journey through their cancer experiences.

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center Executive Director, Carolyn Ettinger, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to discuss the origins of the organization, celebrate the 30th year of providing so much for so many, as well as talking about the many offerings that have blossomed over the years.

For more information about how you can help or if you are seeking support can be found at https://wingsofhope.org/.