Traffic in the Area is Growing and MAPA’s Executive Director Mike Helgerson Tells Where & What it Means on KIOS-FM

The latest traffic report is out. This is more than some morning tips on the fastest way to get to work! As Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) Executive Director Mike Helgerson explained on “Live & Local,” this new data shows which areas are growing and gives some direction to planners where to develop next.

New traffic data from the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) show that rural areas of Sarpy County and Douglas County where development is occurring experienced the greatest increase in traffic in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area from 2020 to 2022.

MAPA’s 2022 Regional Traffic Patterns Report also shows traffic in the region increased 13.4% overall during the same period.

And the report also confirmed where the largest traffic areas are located. 90th and Dodge Streets remains the busiest intersection in the metro area with 91,000 vehicles per day followed by the intersections of 120th and L Streets and 72nd and Dodge Streets.

The Interstate 680 and Interstate 80 interchange has overtaken the I-480/Kennedy Freeway and I-80 interchange as the busiest interchange with 231,000 vehicles per day. The interchanges of I-480/Kennedy Freeway and I-80 and 72nd Street and I-80 rank second and third respectively.

MAPA produces a biennial Regional Traffic Patterns Report, an analysis of regional and sub-regional traffic patterns, in conjunction with the Traffic Flow Map, the Top Intersection Report, and the Top Interchange Report. Find them at https://mapacog.org/reports/2022-metro-area-traffic-reports/.

Traffic data for the Omaha-Council Bluffs region is located on MAPA’s Traffic Data Portal, www.mapacog/traffic.

More information and resources from MAPA can be found at https://mapacog.org/.



