Bemis Center’s Rachel Adams Discusses Upcoming Events That Include Meeting the Artists

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs. Chief Curator and Director of Programs at Bemis Center, Rachel Adams, chatted on “Live & Local” about a couple of events coming up, including a conversation with curator Camilo Sanchez and artists Paolo Arao and Ron Norsworthy. The event is on Saturday, 02-24-24, and is free to the public. She also discussed the Open House/Open Studios event on March 23.

More information about this and other events can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/.