Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

2024 “Step-Up Omaha!” Applications Due March 1st, Jonathan Chapman Explains How & Why to Apply

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST
The Empowerment Network has a mission that consists of working together to transform the economic condition and quality of life of African Americans, North Omaha residents, and citizens of the Greater Omaha area by implementing the Empowerment Covenant & 7 Step Empowerment Plan.

During this two-part interview, Jonathan Chapman, VP of Community Collaboratives for the Empowerment Network, explains how this organization started, has grown, and the impact it has every day. He also talks about the Empowerment Covenant, Empowerment Plan, and how applications are now being accepted from young adults, ages 14 to 21, for the 2024 “Step-Up Omaha!” program.

To apply, one can use this URL https://stepupomaha.com/.

And hurry, the deadline for applications is March 1st.

More information about the Empowerment Network can be found at https://empoweromaha.com/.

Mike Hogan
