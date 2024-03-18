Sherlock and Watson Are at The Omaha Community Playhouse, Kyle Thomas Talks About the Mystery Solving and Quick Changes

Sherlock and Dr. Watson are on the case at the Omaha Community Playhouse! “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” opened Friday, March 8 in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre at OCP. The show runs through Saturday, March 30.

Packed with quick changes and zany characters, five actors play more than 40 characters to bring this classic novel to life. Director of this fast moving production, Kyle Thomas, explained to Mike Hogan on the “Live & Local” segment how these talented actors are able to change characters and costumes at the drop of a hat.

More information about tickets and show times can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/baskerville-a-sherlock-holmes-mystery/.

Disclaimer: This production contains strobe lighting and atmospheric haze.

OCP will offer an audio-described performance of Baskerville for those who are blind or visually impaired on Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Please call the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800 for more information.