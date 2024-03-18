Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
The Metropolitan Science and Engineering Fair is Thursday, Dan Sitzman Talks About The Students, Teachers, & Volunteers Involved
Founded in 1980, The Annual Metropolitan Science and Engineering Fair (MSEF)/Nebraska Junior Academy of Sciences (NJAS) is open to all greater Omaha-area students in grades 6-12. The MSEF/NJAS gives students an opportunity to present and display their research projects and have their projects judged by area college instructors and practicing professionals in the projects field.
Dan Sitzman, President of MSEF, took the time to chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this event which starts on Thursday, March 21st and will take place at both the Henry Doorly Zoo and Lauritzen Gardens. More information can be found at https://www.msefomaha.com/.